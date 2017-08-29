San Francisco String Trio: May I Introduce To You (Ridgeway Records)

An album of Beatles songs interpreted as jazz? Not a new idea (what is?) but nicely done by the San Francisco String Trio. The twist is in concentrating on songs from one Beatles LP, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band . “When I’m Sixty-Four” is performed in Hot Club of Paris style—one imagines Django and Stephane roaming between café tables with guitar and violin. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is more meditative with violinist Mads Tolling getting far ahead of the melody during his solo—and outside it on “Within You Without You.”