Madison-basedsinger/songwriter/guitarist Sean Michael Dargan takes his time releasingalbums, but they tend to be worth the wait. His crisp Snap Your Fingers & Stomp Your Feet arrives five years after The Big Picture (which, incidentally,came eight years after his eponymoussecond album). More raucous than The BigPicture, Snap Your Fingers highlightsDargan’s quirky arrangements, Midwestern harmonies and witty lyrics, deliveredwith a slight Southern accent.





He eschews his signature bagpipes in favor of abrass section on “I Scare So Easily” and “Goodbye”an engaging opener thatchannels R.E.M. “Green” grooves to a pop-radio vibe; “Hey Joe Biden!” samples aspeech from the title figure; “Three States Down” chronicles the life of atouring DIY musician; the breezy “Little Miss Sunshine” could be about an oldcar or an aging lover; and “If I Were Smart” assesses a relationship gone badthrough Dargan’s self-deprecating charm. These are timeless, feel-good tunes.



