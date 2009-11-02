×

The Milwaukeeband The Sheep made a unique international impact. Born in the local “Jesusmovement” of the late ’60s, the group wound up in Finland to record their firstalbum. Soon, they recorded a couple more LPs in England,where they starred in a stage musical that brought them back to the United States.Their original records can now command prices the size of car payments, butthis 17-song CD rectifies some of the rarity. Tracks from vintage albums minglewith work by Sheep members recorded as late as 1998. The earlier work stands upbest. Collectors of psychedelic-era rock would welcome a full anthology of theact’s initial works, but this project should do in the meanwhile.



