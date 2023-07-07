"Single in Nashville" by Dan Lepien

In his seemingly single-by-single approach to conquering country music in Wisconsin, former Milwaukeean Dan Lepien has gone from referencing a Badger State gas and convenience store chain to singing the praises of the ladies in his genre’s capital. Following up his early 2023 release “God Bless Kwik Trip,” “Single in Nashville” finds the troubadour in a black cowboy hat in a mingling mood as he visits Tennessee’s Music City.

Fiddle and guitar jauntily interact in front of a honkytonk backbeat that, were this were still the 1990s, would be ready for a line-dance remix. But even without that kind of reconfiguring, “Single” is likely to get bodies moving during Lepien’s shows and whatever jukebox that may carry it. And any time he'd like to drop an album—even a compilation of his already substantial catalog of EP and single tracks—it couldn't be too soon. Nonetheless, Lepien has a jam on his hands sure to get booties scooting and add to his growing reptation a reliable purveyor of quality twang.

Stream or download "Single in Nashville" on Amazon.