The Kenosha-basedband Skillet has parlayed its solid popularity in the Christian subculture intogrowing general market success for much of the current decade. Awake finds the quartet refining itslite industrial rock to address heretofore unaddressed lyrical themes and vocalapproaches.

Singer/guitaristJohn Cooper's gravelly tone and almost English accentfunny, for a Kentucky nativecombineswell with the addition of occasional duet vocals from drummer Jen Ledger. Andthough metaphors for spiritual need and struggle (minus outright Evangelicaljargon) still abound, the group now sings of male-female love that doesn't seemdirectly related to Cooper's wife and keyboardist band mate, Korey. As romanticsubjects take tempos downward, the effect can be that of an especially crunchypower ballad. Longtime fans may find that Awakeis something of a stylistic continuation of Skillet's previous,gold-record-certified studio set, Comatose,but there’s enough to please them and newbies as well.



