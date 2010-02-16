×

Mix-master MorenoVisini has employed many names and guises as a DJ on the New York club scene, including Zeb and hislatest incarnation, The Spy From Cairo. His CD under that name is atrance-inducing vision of the Near Easttransposed to a contemporary dance floor. Unlike some failed efforts in thisvein by others, the prolific Visini has a profound understanding of theregion’s emotive music coupled with a hands-on knowledge of rhythms that makethe body move. The otherworldly melodies and insistent beats are anirresistible combination.