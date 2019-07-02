“Stand In Love” by Natty Nation

Madison reggae aggregation Natty Nation have been plying roots vibes for more than two decades, and now they’re refashioning their own roots. The original version of “Stand In Love” dates from the band’s 1998 Earth Citizen album, and its sunny, slightly dubby-lovers rock iteration was already a winner. This new recording, spurred on by a friend who wanted to use it for his wedding ceremony, adds a slight injection of dance-floor oomph with a ’60s-styled rocksteady beat. The song itself is perfect for the exchange of matrimonial vows, too, being a simple affirmation of not wanting to fall in love, but rather stand in it.

The skittering instrumentation over the” riddim” will remind some listeners of just how much Natty’s style of Jamaican-derived musicality mirrors the busyness of some sectors of current U.S. R&B, in case any enterprising urban-radio jocks want to bring reggae back in vogue on those airwaves. In keeping with this remake’s retro sensibility, it’s pressed on 7-inch vinyl, too. In anticipation of their forthcoming collaborative album with legendary reggae singer Errol Brown, who also mixed this gem, this is a sweet prelude.