The Parade by Peggy James

Singer-songwriter Peggy James’ sixth album The Parade mixes five new recordings of previous songs with six songs written in 2021. Her best lyrics come when James inhabits a character like in the hard-life tale of “Willow” or the resigned feline perspective of “Indoor Cat.”

James’ Americana/country-inflected tunes are sturdy and draw the listener in. That’s where her musical partner Jim Eannelli’s shines. While James is setting the scene, Eannelli’s sonic touches add another dimension. On “The Parade” his slide guitar recalls George Harrison and the baritone twang on “Willow” nods to vintage 1950s radio hits. “Thousand Reasons” musical mood splits the difference between the British Invasion and The Ronettes adding Nashville guitar trills.

There is a melancholy and empathy to James’ songs. The rolling energy of “Guardian Angel” propels the timeless melody. An underlying spiritual sturdiness has been emblematic throughout her discography and James’ “Joan of Arc” pays homage to quiet strength.