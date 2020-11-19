'The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection' by Charlie Parker (Craft Recordings)

Newly released CDs by the late jazz sax giant Charlie “Bird” Parker are always welcome news. But The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection not only marks Parker’s own centennial year but contains some of history’s earliest bebop recordings, ones that catapulted Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Max Roach, John Lewis and other legendary players into the public consciousness of many for the first time.

Drawn from four separate vinyl sources recorded between 1944-’48, the CD’s 28 cuts exhibit a sound and approach that had matured with its players, who honed their craft in obscure New York clubs during the World War II ban on recordings. The performances are strong and confident. The CD retains some of the vinyl recordings’ audio texture, but the solos are razor sharp and spot on. Accompanied by an informative 20-page booklet, this is an excellent set for exploring Bird’s soaring origins.