'This Cowboy’s Comin' Home' by Dan Lepien

Jerry Lee Lewis once sang of what made Milwaukee famous, but the city may soon have a new song about a home-grown country music singer as a recipient of fame. Dan Lepien has been building up from an EP and a steady stream of singles released online toward an album release. The latest of those singles, “This Cowboy's Comin’ Home,” embodies much of what commercial country radio could use more of nowadays. Lepien cuts a through line vocally from retired traditionalist George Strait to a younger, twangy buck with some chart success under his belt like John Pardi.

The sentiment and execution of “Cowboy” gives life to an oft-used lyrical narrative without descending to being cloying nor cutesy. An ever so slightly rocking guitar break sounds to be the only thing approaching concession to FM music directors’ demands, and the solo is still well integrated into the whole of the song. A Lepien album can't come soon enough, but when it does, it's a fair bet that it should raise his profile considerably.