Milwaukee's Tom Vollman makes stark, earnest folk rock that surges with epic emotional tumult, like the point in classic grunge where softness careens into loudness. Gavin DeGraw and Bruce Springsteen's acoustic work make for apt comparisons, although he largely eschews the latter's sociopolitical bent and the former's happy-go-lucky vibe. The Betty Violet is comprised of regret and plenty of longing. Though Vollman could stand to vary his melodies and tempo, it's a good bet that he can capture an audience as he sings his cathartic tunes.