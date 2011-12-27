The boundaries of TriBeCaStan continue to expand. On <em>New Deli</em>, the musical republic's third album, TriBeCaStan unfurls its flag against a lilting Caribbean breeze (“Song for Kroncha”) before sailing onto the stranger seas of free jazz and returning to placid waters. “Louie's Luau” sounds like a gaggle of folkies jamming with a jazz band while “Freaks for the Festival” investigates the West African-rooted syncopations that undergird much of the New World's music (and has a melody likely to hang around in memory).<br /><br />The band itself is as expansive as an accordion, with nine core members (including Milwaukee expat and multi-instrumentalist John Kruth) and more than a dozen guest stars on the album. <em>New Deli</em> is the sound of what can happen in a city like TriBeCaStan's hometown, New York, where the four corners of the world meet. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>