Van Morrison: Versatile (Legacy)

Van Morrison has been a singular talent in R&B-infused rock with a career stretching back to the mid-’60s, starting with his band Them and their earth-shaking hit “Gloria” before recording a string of remarkable solo albums. Recent years have found him trying to be a jazz singer and he’s at it again on Versatile. He won’t make anyone forget Tony Bennett on this collection of (mostly) standards. Morrison’s voice is blunt if sometimes sensitive and lacking the emotional subtlety demanded by George Gershwin and Cole Porter. However, he attacks the material with enthusiasm and has recruited a sterling band. Morrison also proves to be a snappy alto saxophonist, letting loose short solos with aplomb.