Various Artists

Britain's Charlie Gillett has had a remarkable career, starting with his pioneering history of R&B, The Soundof the City, and continuing through today as a BBC world music DJ. With this double-disc compilation, Gillett culls from recent playlists to assemble a great super-set of music from all over-minus station IDs, news breaks and chatter of any sort. In keeping with the porous borders of globalization, many of the bands include members of multiple origins or immigrants who have carried their traditions into new lands where hybrids are born.