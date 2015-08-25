Various Artists: Guitar for Life: Projects

Guitar for Life, a Waukesha music studio, branches out from lessons into recording with a CD representing the talents of instructors and students. The opening track, “Hunger,” written by Mike Larson and co-produced by Larson and David Duran, sets the bar. “Hunger” suggests a good lost radio-friendly song circa 1981—hard rock with a new wave undertow; a soaring, memorable refrain; and a searing guitar solo. Hard rock with melodic solos is the lingua franca connecting many of the other tracks, but there are also some fine acoustic moments.