The Weary World: So Shines

The abundance of biblical imagery in much of The Weary World’s lyrics call into question whether the local trio come from a Christian orientation. If that’s the case, they merit kudos for eschewing the route of easy acceptance into what’s left of the evangelical rock market and instead going for mainstream viability on their own terms.

Singer/guitarist and main writer, Scott Cvecko, delivers his couplets in what at first seem like a disinterested monotone, but with further exposure sounds like a deliberate conservation of passion. It’s a point of intrigue amid an aurally raw approach that seems to take as much from folk simplicity as it does from the gentler moments in The Velvet Underground’s often-jagged aesthetic. For all of So Shines ’ charm, The Weary World could nonetheless use a producer to punch up their energy level and sonic excitement a notch or two. The Weary World is a peculiar bunch worth keeping an eye on for how they progress from here.