Getready to laugh, cry or do both the moment you hear Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo startrapping on the band’s third self-titled album. That he does so over a songfilled with piano and choral-chanting bombast (no lie) suggests that Cuomo mayhave seriously lost his marbles. His hysterically loyal fan base is no doubtgoing to be in a mouth-frothing tizzy while debating the merits of this albumonline for years.

Butthe fact is, the Red Album representsCuomo’s most daring work to date. After confining the band to a creative straitjacketfor far too long, Cuomo has finally loosened his grip, even stepping aside forhis band mates to sing le ads onselect cuts. The RedAlbum’s out-there moments might soundembarrassing at first, but give them time. And when Weezer sticks to its trademarkguitar-driven approach, the band’s energy level finally does justice to itsplentiful hooks.



