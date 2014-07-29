ZZ Top: The Very Baddest of ZZ Top (Warner Brothers)

Anyonelooking for a ZZ Top CD culled from four decades of the trio’s career need lookno farther than the two-disc Very Baddest.Early album tracks share space with hits from the “Sharp Dressed Man” and “CheapSunglasses” era as well as less-heard numbers from the 21st century. The Texansseldom strayed for long from their blues-rock roots; Billy Gibbons’ blazingguitar riffs usually leavened their primal boogie rhythms. On tour this summer,ZZ Top’s closest pass to Milwaukee will be their Monday, Aug. 28, concert atthe Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill.