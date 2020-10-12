Mike Fredrickson's COVID-era Song 'Everyday' Reflects Anxiety of the Times

× Expand Screenshot of a live performance by Milwaukee musician Mike Fredrickson

The musician and painter wrote a song that offers a snapshot of his daily life. Filmed in his studio, the fly-on-the wall video gives us insight into his influences and his modes of work.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

The song “Everyday” is about how every day is the same. It started with the last verse where I just talk about how I pick up my girlfriend, we eat, watch television, I take her home—it’s boring!

“Everyday” by Mike Fredrickson. Videography by Jim Linneman

I was always practicing social distancing even before this happened (chuckles), so it didn’t change too much. I didn’t have any gigs (with Paul Cebar) since February and streaming events with my band (Bristlehead) never sound like us on a computer. It is difficult to rehearse a band under these circumstances.

What I like about playing is the community, the dancing. You don’t get that from streaming. You are playing to an empty room to a camera. It is just staring at you like an eye. And that camera is intimidating. You feel very self-conscious.

When I play, I try to come on the stage at 120% instead of 60%. Actors say you are supposed to give less than what you’ve got especially for a camera. I’m not used to being in front of a camera. I don’t know how to perform that way. It just makes me feel uncomfortable.

But then, it is really fun to play and we do it again. I go through a real emotional roller coaster ride because there is no crowd. There is no way to sell CDs, people can watch without paying—and I don’t blame them. Everything is free. Artists are like houseplants now. We sit on the porch and hope somebody walks by and waters us once in a while.

Politicizing mask wearing as protection is just stupid. So, if anything I paint more, because I am bored and there is nothing else to do.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

Every day I paint. No matter what. Every morning I play guitar or bass before I paint. And I have a little Danelectro bass that I play at night when I am watching television, that isn’t plugged in. More than anything else so I don’t lose the calluses on my fingers.

I’m just sort of keeping up a conversation with myself on the guitar. I don’t purposely sit down to write a song. I worked on “Everyday” for about two weeks on and off–adding and getting rid of stuff.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

It depends on when musicians are comfortable getting out in public again and being onstage. It’s going to get cold soon.

