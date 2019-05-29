Backline Announces Grant Winners

Backline, Milwaukee’s initiative designed to help local musicians break out, has selected musicians for the first of its two 2019 accelerator programs.

On Wednesday, winning recipients were named for the 12-week music-industry mentorship and $20,000 grants, presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9) and nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor.

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and rapper Kaylee Crossfire, rapper, multi-instrumentalist producer and performer Klassik are joined by REYNA (sisters Victoriah and Hannah Gabriela Banuelos, formerly known as Vic & Gab), who were named as recipient of the Mary Louise Mussoline Backline Artist, named in memory of Radio Milwaukee’s late, former executive director.

Kat Schleicher

The artists were selected from 227 applications after five judging rounds that included evaluations and interviews. They began the 12-week program in April and met with music industry professionals in Milwaukee and Los Angeles.

They are also working in studios to create music and develop their projects. Backline will conclude the accelerator by helping the artists develop 12-month plans to further their careers and equip them with tools to navigate the music industry.

Backline is also providing each artist with $20,000 of funding determined by the artists and Backline. They also receive services such as financial counseling and personal training, aimed at holistically preparing the artists with life skills to succeed as musicians. This year's spring and fall Backline artists will perform together Dec. 14 at a showcase at Turner Hall Ballroom.