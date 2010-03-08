The Chieftains @ The Pabst Theater

×

Judging by theresponse from the crowded Pabst Theater this weekend, it had been too longsince The Chieftains have visited Milwaukee. But the quintessential Irish band,which has been touring for some 48 years according to founding member PaddyMaloney, made up for its absence Saturday with a joyous reel of a program thathad the audience celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a couple weeks early.

Absent were membersSeán Keane, Martin Fay, who stopped touring with the band in 2001, and DerekBell, who died in 2002. But head Chieftain and piper Maloney, flutist MattMalloy and vocalist and bodhrán player Kevin Conneff have fleshed our theirranks with a group of talented performers who have added strength and depth tothe ensemble in ways that have broadened the band’s appeal with sacrificing itsauthenticity.

Familiar numbersfrom The Long Black Veil and cutsfrom San Patricio, a new album thatmusically chronicles the exploits of a group of Irish soldiers who left theU.S. Army to fight with the opposition during the Mexican-American War, filledthe evening’s two-hour set. Harpist Trina Martin and Nashville musicians JeffWhite on guitar and Deanie Richardson on fiddle have been added to the lineup,giving the band a fuller sound.

But that soundapparently was not full enough. Scottish vocalist Alyth McCormack, a trio ofCanadian step dancers, one of whom doubled on the fiddle, the St. John’sNorthwestern Military Academy pipe band and a troupe of youthful steppers fromthe Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance filled the Pabst stage with unexpectedfrenzy. Everyone got a spot in the limelight and no talent was leftunexploited.

The Chieftains havealways been revered for their musical authenticity. The fact that their showscan be authentically good times doesn’t hurt their popularity, either.