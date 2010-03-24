Experience Hendrix @ The Riverside Theater

×

The spirit of Jimi Hendrix was aliveand aloft Sunday night at the sold-out Riverside Theater for Experience Hendrix2010, a tour to remember and revere the great guitar god.

Composed of a number of stellarguitarists and vocalists, the three-hour-plus show amazed throughout, exceedingexpectations and truly honoring the genius talent of Hendrix, who died 40 yearsago at age 27.

Highlights? There were many to raisethe adrenaline of the packed crowd as artists coupled up and interchanged onnumbers throughout the magical night.

Jonny Lang dazzled with searing guitarriffs and solos, and doubled up with Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford and his hotlicks on “Fire,” with vocal backing by Living Colour and Susan Tedeschi.Tedeschi also joined the two on a riveting “Spanish Castle Magic,” in additionto accompanying Texas-based guitarist Eric Johnson on “One Rainy Wish.” Johnsonbrought a twangy, thumping beat to one of the jewels in the Hendrix crown, “AreYou Experienced?,” updating the psychedelic pulsating drone of the 1967 classicfor the 21st century.

Blues master Kenny Wayne Shepherd toreup the stage along with vocalist Noah Hunt on a blistering 20-minute cover of“Voodoo Chile.” Shepherd channeled Hendrix himself as he soared into thestratosphere, slipping into “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” as Hunt growled outthe lyrics.

The funk-metal band Living Colourelectrified the atmosphere early on as lead singer Corey Glover stepped up,literally, climbing onto the speakers, scaling the boxes and balconies filledwith fans and climbing back down on the extended version of “Power of Soul,”from the Band of Gypsys songbook. Who knew the Riverside doubled as a wall-climbingplayground? Glover certainly was in fine shape physically and vocally as leadguitar wiz Vernon Reid sped through chords as easily as breathing air.

Reid backed guitar virtuoso JoeSatriani on the early gem “Third Stone from the Sun,” with Satriani wieldinghis mighty guitar on the trippy tune while the other Living Colouristseventually joined in on finales of “Foxy Lady” and the Bob Dylan classic “AllAlong the Watchtower.”

“Thank you for keeping the spiritalive,” said longtime Hendrix bassist and friend Billy Cox at show’s end,flanked on stage by all of the night’s many musicians.