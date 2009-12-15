Headlights @ The Bay View Brew Haus

×

Since Headlights released its sophomorealbum Some Racing, Some Stopping inearly 2008, there has been little to no stopping for the Champaign, Ill.-basedindie band. In the year-plus that followed SomeRacing’s release, the band parted ways with guitarist John Owen, had itsmusic featured on a CNN ad, toured extensively and found time to release twoalbums.

The busy band came to Bay View BrewHaus last Friday to support its latest full-length, Wildlife, and make its second-to-last tour stop before taking awell-deserved rest. But if Headlights was worn down, it didn’t show in thegroup’s energetic 45-minute set.

The Polyvinyl Records band took thestage following a solid surprise opening performance by the electro-pop outfitPretty Good Dance Moves, a short The Friendly Lens set wrought in blaringchurch organs, and The Celebrated Workingman’s infusion of up-tempo rock ’n’roll and creative megaphone usage.

Headlights illuminated the dim Brew Hauswith 11 songs that touched on each of the band’s previous albums. They got theshow rolling with “Get Yer Head Around It,” which found the solitary guitar andvocal intro of Tristan Wraight evolving into a bustling hymn of drum rolls andthree-part harmonies.

Despite the fact that nearly half theset hinged on the downtrodden and brooding Wildlife,Headlights seemed to hold the interest of the modest-sized crowd for the show’sentirety with a smiling execution of the set list. Erin Fein’s beautiful, soothingvoice and dazzling keyboard work didn’t hurt either. Nick Sanborn, also of Milwaukee’s Decibully,applied an extra coat of energy and depth with his walking bass lines and warmharmonies.

Onlookers paired off to dance near thestage throughout the show, especially during “Cherry Tulips.”

In all, Headlights took a show thatcould easily have been a sulking reiteration of its newest album and insteadpieced together an entertaining monument to a band that has been continuallygrowing and seldom slowing since its 2004 formation.

Photos by Matt Schwenke

