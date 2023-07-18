How Did you Navigate The Weekend?

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Foo Fighters at Harley Homecoming July 15, 2023 The Foo Fighters concert seen from the Lakefront at the Harley Homecoming 2023.

If you were looking for it, last weekend offered a mid-summer entertainment sensory overload with the Harley Homecoming festival taking over Milwaukee, Bastille Days returning to Cathedral Square Park and plenty of other things to do if you had your ear to the ground.

On Saturday night an estimated 46,000 fans were in attendance as Foo Fighters played at Veterans Park. But you didn’t necessarily need a ticket to enjoy the show. Savvy concert goers took in the show from the patio atop the War Memorial Center and from boats moored nearby in Lake Michigan. With a pair of screens flanking the stage that could be seen from the International Space Station and a massive sound system it was easy enough to experience the show from a distance.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Roxie Beane at Bastille Days 2023 Roxie Beane at Bastille Days 2023

A short walk up E. Wells Street, Bastille Days returned to East Town to celebrate 40 years with the Storm the Bastille 5k run/walk, live music, plenty of food, vendors, jugglers, painting and the replica Eiffel Tower. The music spanned solo acts like Roxie Beane to the New Orleans-flavored Extra Crispy Brass Band to Mike Mangione.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Extra Crispy Brass Band at Bastille Days 2023 Extra Crispy Brass Band at Bastille Days 2023

But the city wasn’t entirely engulfed in festivals. If you knew where to look many of the usual suspects could be found at neighborhood haunts, going about life as creatively as usual.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Mark Adams Son of Bill at Bremen Cafe Mark Adams Son of Bill at Bremen Cafe

Advertised as Harley riders get in free. So does everyone else, Bremen Café’s intimate backroom witnessed an earplug-suggested set of high energy rock and roll from the trio Mark Adams son of Bill, that capped off a full evening of original music.