Local Bands, Artists Converge in ‘Colors & Chords’

If there anything else like Colors & Chords goes on in Milwaukee throughout the year, it would be hard pressed to benefit a cause as worthwhile. Last Friday’s Colors & Chords was the fifth annual multi-sensory celebration of and fundraiser for Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit outreach to autistic youth to involve them in visual arts and technology to enhance their independence and social integration. Colors & Chords aligned local musical and visual artists on Turner Hall Ballroom's stage to uniquely compelling effect.

Retro-minded, co-ed, synth-pop duo The Quilz performed the night’s opening set in shadows alongside a deservedly, literally spotlighted teenage Islands of Brilliance participant named Danielle. As The Quilz evoked danceable ’70s and ’80s electronic sounds via original numbers and Prince and Blondie oldies, Danielle implemented a drawing style recalling Japanese anime cartoons and manga comics. Over that, she layered other elements, including dripping paint she dried quickly with what looked to be a hair dryer. The resulting picture looked like a portrait of her Grace the Creator character mentioned in the brief, revelatory documentary about her, produced by the Milwaukee film company Purple Onion, that preceded her creativity performance.

Just as striking as the Quilz-Danielle collaboration was Chris Porterfield’s solo set of songs accompanying an Islands associate who spontaneously created pictures with a virtual reality set-up. The lead vocalist from Field Report sang sly and sad songs accompanied only by his resonator guitar while pictures were projected onto the screen behind him by a man in a blaze orange lab coat (or art smock?) with VR glasses and controller. Porterfield's minimal, haunting and haunted aesthetic made for a spellbinding tandem of the futuristic sights and primitive sounds.

The Mike Benign Compulsion delivered songwriterly rock in their Elvis Costello/Hold Steady fashion with Dramatic Lovers' yearning. Starting off the evening's music on an affirming note was up-and-coming R&B acolyte Lex Allen, who led a parade of recent Islands students to the stage as he sung a rousing song espousing freedom and release.

Designs created by Islands of Brilliance participants have recently graced T-shirts for Summerfest and Radio Milwaukee. Mayor Tom Barrett thinks enough of the organization's mission to have made an opening statement at this year's Colors & Chords. Founded by Mark and Margaret Fairbanks with determination to prove wrong the doctor who told them to lower their expectations for their autistic son, the project now encompasses chapters and events in multiple states. It brought together a unique, interdisciplinary night of delights for the eyes and ears.