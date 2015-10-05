× Expand Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn

Amid Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn's precision and formality, there lies a depth of power. Bandleader Carlos MartÃ­nez evidenced that strength by the frayed state of his violin’s bow by the halfway point of the performance from his 13-man ensemble last Friday at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater. And if one can’t help but think Mariachi Vargas’ sheer size, the norm for an act performing their folkloric Mexican classical music hybrid, would have some oomph behind them, a high membership count isn’t the only thing they have to create their sonorous assault.

The act’s phalanx of violins, often sawed in furious unison, two trumpets, three guitar variations and harp (its delicate tone often easily heard within the mix of brasher instrumentation) support about half the guys’ lead singing. One to four at a time would step away from their instrument to assay songs of romantic longing and contentment, ethnic heritage. Invariably, they’re passionate, but balanced by a twinkle in the eye, corresponding with the cheer Mariachi Vargas brought to the audience. That may have been less explicit in their few instrumentals, though those interludes produced some of the evening’s lighter moments, too.

Naturally enough, all the singing and what little palaver was exchanged between songs came in Spanish. The latter was handled by José MartÃ­nez Jr., the recipient of applause and hoots of approval whenever he mentioned Jalisco, the Mexican state where TecalitlaÌn resides. Playing the breadth of the intimate room, he noted the longevity of one front-row couple’s marriage and acknowledged a few rowdies in the balcony.

Adding to the forcefulness of the music and the friendliness of its presentation, Mariachi Vargas has longevity in its favor. Around since the late 1890s, they have maintained the sort of traditional sound they performed tonight, unafraid of going from public domain material to compositions from current hit Latin market songwriters such as Marco Antonio SolÃ­s and Juan Luis Guerra.

Bringing Mariachi Vargas to a haute venue like Northern Lights was an inspired move. The only possible complaint about such a perfect show might be that the band didn’t sport the sombreros matching their sharp gray suits and kerchiefs for more than the first few tunes. It’s a shame to let headgear so resplendent go unworn.