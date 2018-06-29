Nelly Kept the Nostalgia Flowing at Summerfest Thursday Night

× Expand Photo credit: Hunter Nelson/Summerfest

Nelly is one of those Summerfest acts who continue to return to the Henry Maier Festival Grounds year after year. His most recent headlining slot was in 2016, and his most dedicated Milwaukee fans surely remember when he brought an audience member onstage during a performance of “Over and Over,” his duet with country crooner Tim McGraw. He also performed at the Big Gig in 2013. Despite those recent appearances, Nelly was still able to draw another sizeable, enthusiastic crowd that spanned generations to the recently renovated U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Thursday night.

Long before Nelly took the stage, audience members were chanting the rapper’s name in unison, clearly eager for him to single-handedly start the party. As soon as he emerged, Nelly’s years of performance experience were obvious. His set was played practically without effort, relying on the swagger of a rapper who’s performed that same set a thousand times before.

Nelly’s demeanor was cheery, and he vocalized his appreciation for the crowd almost immediately. He thanked the audience countless times throughout the 90-minute set, paying special attention to fans who have been by his side since day one. Though there were plenty of 30- and 40-somethings in the crowd, a high percentage of the audience were baby-faced members of Gen Z who were probably born around the same year that Country Grammar was released.

In a year as politically charged as 2018, it’s rare to witness a musician perform a set without making a sly dig at the president or waxing poetic about resistance. Those familiar with Nelly’s timeline know he’s faced serious accusations of his own, including rape and sexual assault allegations. (The rape charges were dropped in 2017.) Despite those considerable clouds, though, it was refreshing to watch a cherished rapper do what he does best: party. Within the first 20 minutes of his set, Nelly had performed some of his biggest hits, including “E.I.,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather” and “Country Grammar,” much to the crowd’s delight. Nelly’s arsenal of greatest hits managed to keep the crowd’s attention, and his high spirits were shared with the audience.

Aside from his infectious charisma, Nelly’s performance was nothing out of the ordinary. During “Cruise,” his country-rock crossover hit with fellow Summerfest frequenters Florida Georgia Line, the rapper carelessly sang over a pre-recorded vocal track. It was almost comically cringe-worthy. Even though the performance lacked finesse, it still elicited a massive amount of “woos” from the enthusiastic crowd.

The performance relied heavily on those aforementioned pre-recorded vocal tracks, but it’s safe to assume the drunken crowd wasn’t there for a memorable musical performance. Nelly’s hits became hits for a reason; they’re catchy, they’re hooky, and they’ve certainly solidified their place in the early 2000s cultural landscape. The timeless tracks would have probably entertained the crowd regardless of Nelly’s performance ability. Nostalgia is a priceless commodity in pop music, and if Nelly has one thing worth writing home about, it’s his ability to remind audiences of simpler times.