Jazz in the Park Opens 2019 Season with the Blues

One of Milwaukee’s most popular summer attractions, Jazz in the Park, has announced its 2019. Despite its name, the weekly Thursday evening series includes country singers on some dates along with music with a more definable connection to jazz.

Jazz in the Park opens May 30 with the Altered Five Blues Band, one of the best younger exponents of the genre in Milwaukee. Last year Altered Five released its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous, on the much-respected Blind Pig blues label. Some of their power and lived-in authenticity derives from singer Jeff Taylor, who steeled his voice in local R&B groups before joining Altered Five. But he is matched beat for beat by guitarist Jeff Schroedl, whose instrument sings. Raymond Tevich thickens the sound on keyboards, while bassist Mark Solveson and drummer Alan Arber lay down a rolling beat.

June 6: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

June 13: Bill Bonifas Electric Band

June 20: Radio Free Honduras

July 18: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

July 25: Dylan Schneider

Aug. 1: The Jimmys

Aug. 8: Plaid Hawaii—DJ Night with Brew City Brass

Aug. 15: The Claudettes

Aug. 22: Abby Anderson

Aug. 19: Eddie Butts Band

Festival goers can purchase food, beer, wine and cocktails from vendors on site.

All concerts are free and run from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 30-June 20 and July 18 through Aug. 29 at Cathedral Square Park. For more information visit eastown.com/jazz-lineup.