Daniel James Cashes in on the Acoustic Livestream Trend

Like many unrepentant rockers, Daniel James wears his heart on his sleeve. James’ gang, the Milwaukee punk/power-pop trio Indonesian Junk’s recent album Spiderbites continues the lineage of hook-filled glam rock and roll. Like his heroes Kiss and Nikki Sudden, it is a safe bet many of those songs came to James sitting in his living room strumming out ideas on his acoustic guitar. James said, “I held out as long as I could, but I’m bored out of my skull up in here just as bad as you are.”

When: Saturday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Tune in here.