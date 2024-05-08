Gear Up for the Mount Pleasant Music Series at Campus Park

× Expand Photo Via Mount Pleasant - mtpleasantwi.gov Campus Park

Mark your calendars for the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission’s much-anticipated Mount Pleasant Music series at Campus Park. The lineup of bands includes genres ranging from country to rock.

“We are thrilled to showcase some incredible bands this summer at our newly completed Campus Park,” said tourism manager Matt Prochaska. “From energetic country beats to electrifying rock melodies, our band roster guarantees something for everyone.”

Tuesday, June 18 – Boo the Band

Boo the Band Tuesday, July 9 – Five Card Studs

Five Card Studs Tuesday, July 30 – Whiskey Belles

Whiskey Belles Tuesday, August 20 – Pat McCurdy

The Mount Pleasant Music Series partnered with the Racine Family YMCA for a “Kids Zone,” offering a family-friendly environment with YMCA staff on-site for children’s activities. To beat the summer heat, the Greenwood Family playground and the splash pad will remain open late on concert nights, offering a cool respite for young attendees.

Enhance your experience by purchasing delectable food from The Dish and Tacos on the Face food trucks, perfect for a picnic on the Great Lawn. Quench your thirst with ice-cold beverages available for purchase from the Racine Founder's Rotary Club. Please note that carry-in beer or wine is not permitted, and glass bottles or containers are prohibited within the park premises. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets, as grass seating is the only option available.

All concerts kick off at 6:30 p.m. Convenient parking is available at Campus Park, Village Hall and on the street. In accordance with the Village of Mount Pleasant Ordinance, pets and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within the park.

Visit the Village of Mount Pleasant’s official Facebook page for further updates and information.