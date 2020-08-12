Live Music Returns With Outdoor Performances at Lowlands Group Patios

× Expand Courtesy of Lowlands Group Pat Dermody of Burgundy Ties

The Lowlands Group has announced the return of its summer live music series, featuring performances in a safe and socially-distanced setting on its newly expanded outdoor patios presenting a wide range of music formats.

The weekly series runs nightly Mondays through Thursdays into the Fall at Lowlands Group restaurants: Café Hollander on Downer Ave., Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Hollander Mequon and Café Benelux.

“We’re excited to provide our guests with some great music and at the same time offer local musicians a safe environment and audience set-up, at a time when their industry has also faced its share of obstacles,” said Eric Wagner, Lowlands Group CEO.

This week’s performers include Tuesday, Aug. 11 - MKE Bluegrass with Joe & Jordan (Centraal Grand Café & Tappery); Wednesday, Aug. 12 - Pat Dermody of Burgundy Ties (Café Hollander Mequon) and Thursday, Aug. 13 - Alyssia Dominguez (Lux Container Bar & Socially Distant Terrace outside of Café Benelux). Events are weather dependent. The full calendar is available here.

Blaine Schultz writes about music and people for the Shepherd Express. He plays with The Aimless Blades and The Riverwest Aces.

To read more stories by Blaine Schultz, click here.

To read more Local Music articles, click here.