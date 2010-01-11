The Maze Gets Lost in the Depths of Folk

×

When it comes tomining the depths of folk music, the members of Milwaukee’s alt-folk band The Maze would liketo think of themselves as explorers trudging through the dense musical jungleswith no predetermined route.

With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Maze hasquietly (and occasionally loudly) found a following in the city and around the Midwest.

“[Our music has]always been folk-based, but we’ve always done little twists here andtheremaybe instead of a guitar I’ll play a ukulele and maybe the drummer willnot play the drums and instead play the saw,” says lead singer Rob Hansen. “Theband name kind of suits it because not even we know what we’re going to dosometimes.”

The path to theband’s first album, Awakens, releasedlast summer, found the group weaving through genre barriers and exploring whatit could do with folk music.

Inspired by anythingfrom 1920s and ’30s folk music to variations of rock and contemporary pop, TheMaze journeys outside the box, always trying to think of ways to put its ownspin on the music.

“After learning someof the [’20s and ’30s] songs, I decided to write some songs and differentvariations thereof and slowly incorporated elements of noise rock or juststraight rock and roll and some contemporary pop every now and then,” Hansensays.

As thisexperimentation went on, Hansen discovered that he could add a whole newelement to the band with his voice. With fairly deep-ranged vocals that canmove with the band’s ever-shifting sonic landscape, Hansen’s poignant andpoetic lyrics add an emotional punch to songs about life and loss.

Awakens’central theme, brought on partly by Hansen’s divorce last year, explores the realizationof awaking to discover you still have plenty to live for.

“The guy is in loveand gets his heart broken and everything goes to hell,” Hansen says of thealbum’s protagonist. “Awakens is whathappens when you come out of it, with a realization of what you accomplishedfor yourself.”

The band’s members,never ones to stop refining their music, are working on new songs that theyhope to record this spring for a potential mid-summer or fall release. In themeantime, they’ll have plenty of gigs in which to test new material, as well askeep busy doing what they enjoy.

“I’ll get a niceadrenaline rush where, if I’m having a good night, I’ll get the feeling I’mabout to black out almost, but it’s kind of like being in some sort of zone,”Hansen says. “I’ll be sweaty and banging away and hitting everything right forsome reason.”

The Maze tops an 8 p.m. bill with The Vega Star and Hayward Williams at ShankHall on Friday, Jan. 15.