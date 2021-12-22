Mike Hoffmann Celebration of Life at the Cooperage

× Expand Photo: The Cooperage - cooperagemke.com Mike Hoffmann Mike Hoffmann

“Here’s To You Friend” is a celebration of the life and music of Milwaukee music producer and musician Mike Hoffmann who passed away in October shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/milwaukee-musician-and-producer-mike-hoffmann-passes/

The event will take place at the Cooperage on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Hoffmann played with many bands including Yipes!, E*I*E*I*O, Semi-Twang, The Carnival Strippers, Guido’s Racecar, The Carolinas and The Delta Routine.

Among the long list of credits, Hoffmann produced, performed and recorded with: melaniejane, Semi-Twang, Carnival Strippers, The Holy Ranger, Victor DeLorenzo, Nineteen Thirteen, The Spanic Boys, Arms, Legs and Feet, The Carolinas, Mike Fredrickson, Blue in the Face, Ward and His Troubles and the Yell Leaders. Most recently he was collaborating with The Delta Routine, mood vertigo and Sam Llanas.

× Mike Hoffman montage

Videographer Chris Huegel and Hoffmann’s Semi-Twang bandmate Jason Klagstad put together footage of Hoffman’s space. It is a shrine to the iconography of music and popular culture that held meaning for him. It was also his musical laboratory.

Among the friends, family and artists scheduled to speak or perform at the Cooperage includes: Marissa Jablonski, Peter Strand, Yipes!, John Strand & Bob Jennings, Semi-Twang, Ernie Holtz & Roy Anderson, NINETEEN THIRTEEN, John Hoyleman, The Carolinas, Mood Vertigo and The Delta Routine.

More details here: cooperagemke.com/event/heres-to-you-friend-an-ode-to-mike-hoffmann/.