Milwaukee’s Coffee House Returns to ‘Normal’ Concerts

“We’ve slowly taken steps to return to normal.”

Over the past couple of years, what with the coronavirus, who hasn't? But speaking above is the collective email-interviewed voice of John Higgins and Chris Iverson, respectively the booking coordinator and a board president of The Coffee House (inside Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St.), the Milwaukee acoustic music and spoken word venue in the midst of its 57th season of performances.

“Beginning in 2020, we’ve gone from no concerts to virtual-only, and then last spring to restricted seating.” Higgins and Iverson offer in so far as the first of those steps taken to restore the bounty of artistry from The Coffee House stage and the camaraderie generated around it. The venue’s current measures for attendees’ comfort and safety are as follow below.

“Masks are not required but are encouraged and supported. A section of the hall will be reserved for social distancing with masks. We encourage vaccinations.” For that socially distanced portion of the venue, they add, “A sign-up sheet will be provided, along with spare masks and hand sanitizing gel.” And, as would reasonably be expected, “If you recently tested positive or are symptomatic, please do not attend.”

Would-be Coffee House patrons unable to attend in person, however, can take in any of its Saturday night programming via live stream through either the venue's presence on Facebook or YouTube. Anyone wanting to catch up on previous shows that have taken place during the pandemic can check out the archives on either of the aforementioned social media platforms.

Making Safe

“This season we’re mostly back to unrestricted concerts combined with live streaming but making safe sections of our venue for those who want to stay masked and have more distance from other patrons,” Iverson and Higgins emphasize. In bringing The Coffee House back to normal operations, the space’s open mic gatherings have been jettisoned for now, though jam sessions take up the slack.

“We have had to drop open mic nights,” they concede, adding. “but we hope the jams will bring in more folks who want to make music and poetry with others.” The next jam session at The Coffee House—attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments, favorite songs, poetry and eager voices (though it’s fine if anyone wants only to sit and listen, too)—occurs Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Coffee House’s schedule otherwise relies on both touring acoustic acts and local artists of the same unplugged stripe. As for the current state of bookings and hopefuls who would like to play its stage, Higgins and Iverson explain, “There is lots of local talent from Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin and it is always fun to book someone new who may not be local. Booking is done by having interested performers email us with a booking request by going to the booking tab on our website.

“Because we do receive a number of requests, we try to spread out the bookings to an every-other-year process for performers. Some performers who only had the chance to do a stream-only show were offered a spot this year,” they share. Additionally, in keeping with The Coffee House’s tradition of generosity, “We also have some traditional benefit concerts we do every year.

“Come to play, perform, listen and share,” they conclude. “There are so many great artists who got their start on the coffee house stage. If you are looking for friendship and belonging join us for a show or a friends’ gathering open jam.”

More information on all the above and opportunities to volunteer with The Coffee House's lighting and sound may be found at the-coffee-house.com.