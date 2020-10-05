Non-Pop Streams with a Purpose

× Expand Image via Facebook / Non-Pop

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the world of live music, it has also forced the hand of creatives to adapt to new times to keep their endeavors rolling. In the early months of the quarantine period, DJs and solo artists were quick to make the transition to live streaming technology, utilizing platforms like Instagram, Facebook and video game streaming service Twitch to continue making music publicly. For Non-Pop, a weekly DJ event held at Third Ward club Site 1A, the move was essential to continue their success.

Curated by resident DJ and producer Moses, as well as a team of like-minded creatives, Non-Pop is an event that merges the worlds of diverse music and live art. Each week, a visual artist develops a new creation, while the DJ of the week performs a live set. That format has expanded out to include music producers, vocalists, painters and more as part of the party in recent months. The events are broadcast on Twitch, which has now developed a new home for musicians as well as gamers, and most importantly, a virtual tip jar benefits a local charity with each stream. For the month of October, Non-Pop donations will go towards the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

“It’s been a great way to blend the things that I love, and the people that I’m working with love as well” said Moses. “I was raised on all different kinds of music, and that transformed into making music as well. For a bit before I got sick with Leukemia, I knew I wasn’t doing as much on the art side of things that I intended on doing. Once I got sick, though, I had time to sit back and think about giving back more to the culture and being creative.”

Now in remission, Moses has turned his focus towards Non-Pop, as well as his previous endeavor, Higher Education Records, which still operates a studio and releases music. The contacts that he made through the club scene also have helped develop Non-Pop’s look for their Twitch streams. VJBrye, who creates LED visual elements for Site 1A and Fiserv Forum, amongst other locations in town, helps broadcast the streaming sets out of his apartment for the time being. A Milwaukee Day event with Moses and artist Lisa Battikha on Twitch helped kick things into a new gear for the team.

“I’ve got some great colleagues and pretty cool friends, and when the pandemic hit, we all talked and basically said ‘well, what do we do?’” explained Moses. “Initially we were on Instagram Live, because it was a cool way to engage our audience, and we could easily do two screens with the artist and DJ. We had talked about the live stream aspect of things for a bit, but once we saw how the Milwaukee Day event turned out, I was like ‘we have to do this ASAP.’ Ever since April 15th, we’ve been rocking.”

You can check out Non-Pop every Wednesday at 5 p.m. on their Twitch channel.