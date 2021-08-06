Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Groove Boerner Botanical Gardens

Back in February of 2020, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound’s Valentine performance at Shank Hall was one of the last before the pandemic ground live music to a halt—which made  Thursday evening’s concert at Boerner Botanical Gardens an especially auspicious return to form for the Milwaukee group.

Over two lengthy sets on a perfect summer evening with an audience gathered across the sprawling concert lawn, the musically omnivorous quartet played to bats, dragonflies and a crowd of humans. Several times Paul Cebar joyfully thanked the audience and welcomed everyone back to live music; then gave them a reason to dance.