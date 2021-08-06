Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Groove Boerner Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Back in February of 2020, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound’s Valentine performance at Shank Hall was one of the last before the pandemic ground live music to a halt—which made Thursday evening’s concert at Boerner Botanical Gardens an especially auspicious return to form for the Milwaukee group.

Over two lengthy sets on a perfect summer evening with an audience gathered across the sprawling concert lawn, the musically omnivorous quartet played to bats, dragonflies and a crowd of humans. Several times Paul Cebar joyfully thanked the audience and welcomed everyone back to live music; then gave them a reason to dance.