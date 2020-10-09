Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings Team Up for Live Album

× Expand Image via Facebook / Peter Mulvey

When singer/songwriter Peter Mulvey first heard Milwaukee’s SistaStrings, he knew that he had to make music with them at some point. That pairing at a 2015 show in Sheboygan ultimately spawned a collaborative partnership between the two acts, whose live album, Live at the Café Carpe, is out today. The live album was recorded over the course of two frantic nights at the cozy Fort Atkinson venue, in addition to making a studio record during the day that is on the slate for a future release as well. There’s a bittersweet feel to the live record given the state of the world today, as it was recorded just before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the world of live music almost overnight.

“I think this album would have significance to me regardless” explained Monique Ross of SistaStrings. “First of all, the experience was amazing. Playing with people that are considered family, doing such a big project in a short amount of time was awesome. I think that would be crazy in any time, pandemic or not.”

For Mulvey, the venue is a second home of sorts, first playing the establishment in 1989. SistaStrings have only played the Carpe for a few years, and Mulvey first brought the duo of Chauntee and Monique Ross into that environment. Both spoke fondly of the atmosphere in the room, which comes across within the course of the album.

“I view Café Carpe as home” said Ross. “It’s the most comfortable, loving, receptive place to perform for me personally. It’s an extension of family. Bill (Camplin), Kitty and Satchel (Welch), those guys are all fantastic.”

“It’s been beautiful watching Chauntee and Monique experience their first time in their a few years ago” added Mulvey. “There is this feeling, that Bill, Kitty, Satchel and the crew have created there, that’s like no other. The front room is a very communal space, with a bar and a restaurant, but the back room is solely devoted to hanging out and listening to music, and they live upstairs. They’re just welcoming, thoughtful human beings.”

In terms of the material on the record, both acts are able to shine when the moment calls for it. Mulvey writes with SistaStrings’ involvement in mind, but the three, as well as drummer Nathan Kilen, have formed a bond to the point that they can play off one other when the situation calls for it. Mulvey noted that having four accomplished, highly skilled musicians working together helps when faced with the pressure of committing a live show to tape.

“Imagine how much pressure there would be if we didn’t improvise” said Mulvey. “If we had scripted parts all the time, all we would be thinking about is if we got the part right. There’s a framework, but we’re kind of making it up, and I think that brings the pressure down.”

Live at the Café Carpe is available on streaming services today via Righteous Babe Records, and you can preview the record below.