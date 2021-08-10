R&B Cadets Dodge the Rain At Lake Park Concert

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

You can’t keep a good band down. The R&B Cadets three-decade hiatus ended when the band returned to performing in 2015. On Monday they resumed the groove, dodged the rain and sounded sweeter than ever at a concert in Lake Park, inviting dancers to get their feet wet.

In a band loaded with talent, it was saxophonist-vocalist Juli Wood who stole the show with her lowdown rendition of “Hound Dog.”

The show was part of the Musical Mondays series that continues through August 30. For more information, visit the Lake Park Friends website.