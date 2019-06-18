Summerfest Pop Up at Milwaukee Public Market Tuesday, June 18

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Trapper and Tanner Schoepp at Tuesday's Summerfest Pop Up event at the Milwaukee Public Market

“In honor of Summerfest we’ll play another one about winter,” said Trapper Schoepp, tempting the fates on a gorgeous day, before launching into “Ogallala.”

With his brother Tanner on bass, Trapper performed outside the Milwaukee Public Market late Tuesday morning at Summerfest’s Pop Up event. They ended the short set with “On Wisconsin,” the song that Schoepp co-wrote with Bob Dylan.

Trapper Schoepp plays Summerfest Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, kicking off Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Following the music, a troop of roller skaters fired up a big old boombox as the noontime festivities continued with free Summerfest tickets and swag being handed out.

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.