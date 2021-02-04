'Victory Tonight' by Christopher’s Project

× Expand Courtesy of Christopher's Project Facebook

Performance dates may have dried up for Milwaukee’s Christopher's Project in light of COVID-19 but that hasn't kept Christopher Pipkins' adult R&B band idle, though, especially with what seemed like a sure bet for a Green Bay Packers 2021 Super Bowl win. Wisconsin football fans may be sad that The Green and Gold didn’t pull it off, but Christopher's Project’s digital single “Victory Tonight” remains a memento for what may have been. Eschewing his trademark saxophone, Pipkins delves into throwback electro-soul that world segue seamlessly on a dance floor with funkateers of yore such as One Way and Cameo. It’s but a couple minutes long, and Pipkins’ exhortation to celebration is the simplest of poetry. “Victory Tonight” packs a wallop that can be easily repurposed for other sports events. Maybe Christopher’s Project could even drop an extended mix with some of Pipkins’ tasty sax? Regardless of whether that occurs, this original version can be heard on Soundcloud.