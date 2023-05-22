WAMI 2023 Awards Show at Turner Hall

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Jason Klagstad, Greg Koch, and Willy Porter
The 41st WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) Awards were held May 21 at Turner Hall. The event included performances by artists, winners in categories for musicians, bands, vocalists, instrumentalists, recording studios, managers, songs and albums.
Emcees Greg Koch and Willy Porter were inducted in the Hall of Fame as were Bobby Hatfield of The Righteous Brothers and cabaret entertainer Hildegard.
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Frankie Jupiter and Sandy Maxx
Performances included Dani & Kris Crow, Greg & Willy, 5 Card Studs, 7000apart, Candy Cigarette, Clayton, Jaquawn "da Boss" Gaston, Grand Union, Louie & The Flashbombs, Ben Mulwana, Queen of Dreams, Sugo as well as Porter & Koch.
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Six Pack Sammy (House Band)
Among the winners were: Best Club: Paulie's Pub & Eatery, Female Vocalist of The Year Donna Woodall, Orchestral Strings Thea Vorass (Cello), Unique Song Of The Year “My Hometown Milwaukee” by Jerry Grillo.
1 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Ella Wolf and Noah Wolf (King’s Conquest)
2 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx
3 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Tabitha Rehak and Jessie Greenwald
4 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Bill Camplin inducts Willy Porter into the WAMI Hall of Fame
5 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Presenter, Sigmund Snopek
6 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Rap J. Shaquan DeBoss, Gaston
7 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Vallyn Hatfield and Dustin Hatfield
8 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Family members, Ted Jaekels and Michael Jaekels induct Hildegarde into the WAMI Hall of Fame
9 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Greg Koch and son Dylan Koch
10 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Vallyn Hatfield, and Dustin Hatfield induct their father Bobby Hatfield into the WAMI Hall of Fame
11 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Andy and Michelle from Conniption
12 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Curtis, Jake, Lacey, and Derek (Trash Pandas)
13 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Willy Porter, Vallyn Hatfield, and Dustin Hatfield
14 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Dave Luhrssen and Willy Porter
15 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Craig Panosh, Dallas Chambers, Nicole Chambers, Barbara Panosh, and Bonnie Panosh
16 of 16
Photo Credit: Erol Reyal
Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx
Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx
Here is a complete list of winners:
Acoustic Bass (String): Andy Mertens
Acoustic Guitar: Myles Wangerin
Album Of The Year: “Wide Wide Open” by Amelia Ford
Alternative Rock Artist Of The Year: Blame It On Cain
Artist Of The Year: The WhiskeyBelles
Banjo & Mandolin: Beau Janke (Banjo)
Bass Guitar: Eric Hervey
Best Club: Paulie's Pub & Eatery
Best Festival: Mile of Music Festival
Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Trevor Powers
Best Overall Venue: Paulie's Pub & Eatery
Best Recording Studio: Axis Recording Studio
Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Marc Golde
Best Theatre: The Sylvee
Bluegrass/Americana Artist Of The Year: Copper Box
Blues Artist Of The Year: Altered Five Blues Band Blues
Country & Folk Album Of The Year: “Shine” by Mr. Blink
Christian/Gospel Artist Of The Year: King's Conquest
Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist Of The Year: Area-715
Country Artist Of The Year: The WhiskeyBelles
Country Song Of The Year: “Whiskey Morning” by Genesee Depot
Cover Artist Of The Year: The Glam Band
Drummer: Junior Gamez
Electric Guitar: Tallan Noble Latz
Female Vocalist Of The Year: Donna Woodall
Folk & Blues Song Of The Year: “Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)” by Altered Five Blues Band
Folk/Celtic Artist Of The Year: Frogwater Free Reed & Wind Melissa Weishaar (Harmonica)
Hard Rock Artist Of The Year: Sacred
Hip Hop/Rap Artist Of The Year: Cujo
Horn/Big Band Artist Of The Year: The Hot & Dirty Brass Band
Instrumentalist Of The Year: Kris Crow (Piano)
Jazz Artist Of The Year: Erin Krebs
Male Vocalist Of The Year: Rich Hoffman
Metal Artist Of The Year: Thrasher
New Artist Of The Year: Driving Miss Crazy
Northeast Artist: Trash Pandas
Northeast Fan: Rachel Sebstead
Northeast Music Teacher: Erin Krebs
Northeast Music Venue: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Northeast Radio Station: WAPL Home Brewed
Northwest Artist: Rising Phoenix
Northwest Music Venue: Tiki Beach Bar & Grill
Orchestral Strings: Thea Vorass (Cello)
Percussion: James “Pie” Cowan (Hand Percussion)
Piano: Dave Adler
Polka Artist Of The Year: The Squeezettes
Pop Rock Artist Of The Year: Big Spoon
Pop, R&B, Rap & Electronic Song Of The Year: "Nobody Else Like You" by Alaria Taylor
Punk Artist Of The Year: Ratbatspider
R&B/Soul Artist Of The Year: The Pocket Kings
Rising Star Of The Year: Smart Mouth
Rock Album Of The Year: "Lake Effect" by Lake Effect
Rock Song Of The Year: "Blood in the Water" by Would You Kindly?
Saxophone: Tom Washatka
Singer/Songwriter Of The Year: Keith Pulvermacher
Song Of The Year: "Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)" by Altered Five Blues Band
Southeast Artist: The WhiskeyBelles
Southeast Fan: Travis Steffen
Southeast Music Teacher: Dave Schoepke
Southeast Music Venue: Paulie’s Pub & Eatery
Southwest Artist: The Jimmys
Southwest Fan: Kristin Shafel
Southwest Music Venue: The Majestic Theater
Southwest Radio Station: WORT FM
Specialty – Keyboards & Electronics: Kevin Schultz (Organ)
Specialty – Strings: Leroy Deuster (Pedal Steel Guitar)
Specialty – Wind: Erin Krebs (Flute)
Synthesizer: Marcell Guyton
Tribute Artist Of The Year: The Rush Tribute Project
Trombone: Mike Clobes
Trumpet: Eric Sperry
Turntables & Decks: DJ Trans Am
Unique Album Of The Year: "Firebird" by Cullah
Unique Song Of The Year: "My Hometown Milwaukee" by Jerry Grillo
Video Of The Year: "Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)" by Altered Five Blues Band
Violin: Chris Wagoner
World/Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist Of The Year: Natty Nation