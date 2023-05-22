WAMI 2023 Awards Show at Turner Hall

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Jason Klagstad, Greg Koch, and Willy Porter

The 41st WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) Awards were held May 21 at Turner Hall. The event included performances by artists, winners in categories for musicians, bands, vocalists, instrumentalists, recording studios, managers, songs and albums.

Emcees Greg Koch and Willy Porter were inducted in the Hall of Fame as were Bobby Hatfield of The Righteous Brothers and cabaret entertainer Hildegard.

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Frankie Jupiter and Sandy Maxx

Performances included Dani & Kris Crow, Greg & Willy, 5 Card Studs, 7000apart, Candy Cigarette, Clayton, Jaquawn "da Boss" Gaston, Grand Union, Louie & The Flashbombs, Ben Mulwana, Queen of Dreams, Sugo as well as Porter & Koch.

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Six Pack Sammy (House Band)

Among the winners were: Best Club: Paulie's Pub & Eatery, Female Vocalist of The Year Donna Woodall, Orchestral Strings Thea Vorass (Cello), Unique Song Of The Year “My Hometown Milwaukee” by Jerry Grillo.

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Ella Wolf and Noah Wolf (King’s Conquest) × 2 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx × 3 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Tabitha Rehak and Jessie Greenwald × 4 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Bill Camplin inducts Willy Porter into the WAMI Hall of Fame × 5 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Presenter, Sigmund Snopek × 6 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Rap J. Shaquan DeBoss, Gaston × 7 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Vallyn Hatfield and Dustin Hatfield × 8 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Family members, Ted Jaekels and Michael Jaekels induct Hildegarde into the WAMI Hall of Fame × 9 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Greg Koch and son Dylan Koch × 10 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Vallyn Hatfield, and Dustin Hatfield induct their father Bobby Hatfield into the WAMI Hall of Fame × 11 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Andy and Michelle from Conniption × 12 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Curtis, Jake, Lacey, and Derek (Trash Pandas) × 13 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Willy Porter, Vallyn Hatfield, and Dustin Hatfield × 14 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Dave Luhrssen and Willy Porter × 15 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Craig Panosh, Dallas Chambers, Nicole Chambers, Barbara Panosh, and Bonnie Panosh × 16 of 16 Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx Pat Nettesheim, Greg Koch, and Sandy Maxx Prev Next

Here is a complete list of winners:

Acoustic Bass (String): Andy Mertens

Acoustic Guitar: Myles Wangerin

Album Of The Year: “Wide Wide Open” by Amelia Ford

Alternative Rock Artist Of The Year: Blame It On Cain

Artist Of The Year: The WhiskeyBelles

Banjo & Mandolin: Beau Janke (Banjo)

Bass Guitar: Eric Hervey

Best Club: Paulie's Pub & Eatery

Best Festival: Mile of Music Festival

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Trevor Powers

Best Overall Venue: Paulie's Pub & Eatery

Best Recording Studio: Axis Recording Studio

Best Studio Engineer/Producer: Marc Golde

Best Theatre: The Sylvee

Bluegrass/Americana Artist Of The Year: Copper Box

Blues Artist Of The Year: Altered Five Blues Band Blues

Country & Folk Album Of The Year: “Shine” by Mr. Blink

Christian/Gospel Artist Of The Year: King's Conquest

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist Of The Year: Area-715

Country Artist Of The Year: The WhiskeyBelles

Country Song Of The Year: “Whiskey Morning” by Genesee Depot

Cover Artist Of The Year: The Glam Band

Drummer: Junior Gamez

Electric Guitar: Tallan Noble Latz

Female Vocalist Of The Year: Donna Woodall

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Folk & Blues Song Of The Year: “Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)” by Altered Five Blues Band

Folk/Celtic Artist Of The Year: Frogwater Free Reed & Wind Melissa Weishaar (Harmonica)

Hard Rock Artist Of The Year: Sacred

Hip Hop/Rap Artist Of The Year: Cujo

Horn/Big Band Artist Of The Year: The Hot & Dirty Brass Band

Instrumentalist Of The Year: Kris Crow (Piano)

Jazz Artist Of The Year: Erin Krebs

Male Vocalist Of The Year: Rich Hoffman

Metal Artist Of The Year: Thrasher

New Artist Of The Year: Driving Miss Crazy

Northeast Artist: Trash Pandas

Northeast Fan: Rachel Sebstead

Northeast Music Teacher: Erin Krebs

Northeast Music Venue: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Northeast Radio Station: WAPL Home Brewed

Northwest Artist: Rising Phoenix

Northwest Music Venue: Tiki Beach Bar & Grill

Orchestral Strings: Thea Vorass (Cello)

Percussion: James “Pie” Cowan (Hand Percussion)

Piano: Dave Adler

Polka Artist Of The Year: The Squeezettes

Pop Rock Artist Of The Year: Big Spoon

Pop, R&B, Rap & Electronic Song Of The Year: "Nobody Else Like You" by Alaria Taylor

Punk Artist Of The Year: Ratbatspider

R&B/Soul Artist Of The Year: The Pocket Kings

Rising Star Of The Year: Smart Mouth

Rock Album Of The Year: "Lake Effect" by Lake Effect

Rock Song Of The Year: "Blood in the Water" by Would You Kindly?

Saxophone: Tom Washatka

Singer/Songwriter Of The Year: Keith Pulvermacher

Song Of The Year: "Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)" by Altered Five Blues Band

Southeast Artist: The WhiskeyBelles

Southeast Fan: Travis Steffen

Southeast Music Teacher: Dave Schoepke

Southeast Music Venue: Paulie’s Pub & Eatery

Southwest Artist: The Jimmys

Southwest Fan: Kristin Shafel

Southwest Music Venue: The Majestic Theater

Southwest Radio Station: WORT FM

Specialty – Keyboards & Electronics: Kevin Schultz (Organ)

Specialty – Strings: Leroy Deuster (Pedal Steel Guitar)

Specialty – Wind: Erin Krebs (Flute)

Synthesizer: Marcell Guyton

Tribute Artist Of The Year: The Rush Tribute Project

Trombone: Mike Clobes

Trumpet: Eric Sperry

Turntables & Decks: DJ Trans Am

Unique Album Of The Year: "Firebird" by Cullah

Unique Song Of The Year: "My Hometown Milwaukee" by Jerry Grillo

Video Of The Year: "Great Minds Drink Alike (With Horns)" by Altered Five Blues Band

Violin: Chris Wagoner

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist Of The Year: Natty Nation