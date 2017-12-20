Watch Lex Allen and Company Steam Up The Court in the "Venus and Serena" Video

Try to keep a straight face when listening to Lex Allen's ridiculously fun, mischievously lascivious club track "Venus and Serena." It can't be done. That's doubly true when watching the track's animated new video, which finds Allen and company treating the tennis court like their own personal runway. Featuring a hard-as-steel verse from Taj Raiden, the video wears its sexuality on the sleeve—as Allen puts it in a press release, it's "a track to motivate gender fluidity and confidence regardless if you're masculine, feminine, gay, lesbian, bi or queer ... The collaboration of the two artists is to help motivate body positive and self-acceptance lyrics with a hint of influential looks.”

You can check out the video below.