WMSE's Annual Concert Goes Virtual With BBQ In Your Backyard

× Expand Photo credit: Robbie O. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

It is no secret that each year Milwaukee tries to stuff as many outdoor festival experiences into our brief summer as possible. For the last decade WMSE 91.7’s annual Backyard BBQ free music festival has been a yearly highlight. The top-notch lineup of talent is something music fans have come to take for granted.

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz The Grovelers

Here, in the year where everything changed, the station decided to host the event as “BBQ In Your Backyard” and will present video highlights of past BBQs. Alejandro Escovedo, The Old 97s, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Sonny Knight & the Lakers, Los Straitjackets, Paul Cebar, The Grovelers, Split Lip Rayfield and The Koch-Marshall Trio will be the featured acts.

Listeners enjoying the virtual festivities can post a picture and tag #wmsebbq to win a WMSE Backyard BBQ fun pack.

The event, which began in Cathedral Square Park and had since moved to Humboldt Park, will be emceed by WMSE Station Manager Tom Crawford. The concert is sponsored by Colectivo and Lakefront Brewery.

“The Backyard BBQ has always been a great free concert we put on for our listeners because they are the best in the world,” said Crawford. “While we can’t do it in person this year, we are still excited to give our listeners an event to remember and the opportunity to catch their favorite performances from past years.”

Tune in Saturday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m., at www.wmse.org/bbq, on the station’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, and 91.7FM.