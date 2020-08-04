WMSE Keeps Free-Form Radio Alive in Milwaukee

× Expand Courtesy of WMSE

WMSE is the only Milwaukee radio station that never sounds programmed. Every minute of airtime is in the moment. No one sounds disengaged from the music they play during their on-air shifts. The DJs are volunteers, usually bringing along some of their own record collection as well as dipping into the station’s enormous music library. The station’s sonic landscape is as varied as the wide world with old and new rock and R&B, big band and hip-hop, heavy metal and avant-noise. The groovy dust is audible, Sometimes the vinyl skips and the CDs get stuck. It’s all part of WMSE’s live reality.

The station recently wrapped its spring membership drive, held virtually without the usual crew of on-air volunteers taking pledge calls. Over 2,000 listeners kicked in money to support the station’s programming.

On Friday July 31, WMSE will hold its Fifth Annual Art & Music fundraiser—also as a virtual event. Participants can view and bid on over 150 album-sized artworks by Milwaukee artists. Go here to check out all of the pieces. I caught up with WMSE’s Station Manager (and DJ) Tom Crawford.

What was your first reaction when you learned that COVID-19 would become a serious problem in Milwaukee?

My first reaction was, “What’s the station going to do to stay on the air!” and of course keep everyone safe.

What steps did you take to maximize safety at the station?

Followed guidelines. CDC guidelines. Made sure that first and foremost DJs wanted to live host their radio programs and that if they did what will we do to keep them safe. MSOE went to a work at home during the outbreak. They went with an essential staff only policy, this included WMSE. We have the business office closed until further notice. DJs have hand sanitizer, wipes and masks. Each show cleans before and after each show.

For anyone unfamiliar with your previous on-air fund drives, describe how the spring 2020 version was different than in the past.

People power. At the traditional membership [drive] there were maybe 14 people working, eight at the same time in studio A. This time we had maybe max two in the main studio and total of five in the building all isolated in separate studios and rooms with protective gear on.

Can you talk about how WMSE is funded? It’s my understanding that the Milwaukee School of Engineering gives you free rent for the studio but that all other expenses are covered by donations?

WMSE is primarily funded through the community. From area businesses that support programming and sponsor events, member support and from the people who attended the WMSE events. This makes up the majority of the funding the station receives on an annual basis.

More than ever, music of all kinds has become available online or elsewhere. What is unique about what WMSE offers?

Variety and the quality of that variety. Sixty plus community volunteers—live body real time hosted and curated radio. It is experts that love music with the high-quality skills to educate and share their passion with the listeners.

How do you describe the value WMSE brings to Milwaukee?

For anyone listening you’ll be taken upon a musical journey that spans a multitude of variety that you will not really hear anywhere on the radio dial in Milwaukee. You will also very quickly realize the insuperable bond the station and the DJs have with Milwaukee area musicians and their music past and present. The station’s reach is so apparent beyond its terrestrial signal that we are one of the quality online resources for music.

