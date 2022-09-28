‘XPosed’ at New Wave Fest

× Expand Photo: XPosed 4Heads - Facebook Mark G.E. of XPosed 4Heads Mark G.E. of XPosed 4Heads

Mark G.E. has been busy this year. His performing band and recording act, XPosed 4Heads, emerged from pandemic doldrums, opening for ABC at Summerfest and will play at his brainchild, New Wave Fest, next month. And his studio project, Cyberchump, just released its 13th album, Quirks of the Zen Dog.

Where to begin? “We try to do events,” G.E. says of XPosed 4Heads. “We’re not the kind of band that can play on your lawn while everyone is having a beer. We demand attention. We have costumes. We have a shtick. We put on a show!”

At New Wave Fest, that show will center around songs from the album they released last year, Planet A Go-Go. Included on that long-player is a track with traction. “New Wave Apocalypse” is getting regular rotation from Rodney Bingenheimer. The lyric namechecks the 4Heads influences from the ‘80s new wave era, acts Bingenheimer introduced on his KROQ Los Angeles program. Nowadays, he has a global platform on Sirius.

“Some folks in the bands we named gave us some kind notes,” G.E. says. Among them, Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos.

Listen Closely

Like his foundational influence, Devo, G.E. giftwraps ideas in bright melodies. “By the second chorus, people can sing along if they’ve only heard the song once,” he explains. “The songs are quirky, likeable and fun. I’m trying not to get too heavy.”

But listen closely: “It’s important to present a message and inspire people and represent a point of view that could bring positivity to the world. I couch my complaints in a constructive way through satire.” He contrasts this with the punk rock ethos that surrounded XPosed 4Heads in their initial run 40 years ago. “Now, togetherness is the rebellious thing to do. In punk, we were angry, railing against things.” Kind of like the berserkers of January 6? “The world is so angry now, so divided, that singing about love, community and togetherness feels like rebellion.”

For the all-instrumental Cyberchump, the music itself has always been the message. The long-distance duo of G.E. and Kansas City’s Jim Skeel took their name from the fumbling learning process of “going digital.” G.E. explains: “We were just some chumps who’d spend hours just to wire our instruments—and then only have an hour left for playing.”

Quirks of the Zen Dog is trippy, rhythmic, with a nod-your-head-to-the-pulse beat and—as the groove continues—you’ll want to join a joyous, bobbing crowd on the dance floor. At moments, Zen Dog will remind Krautrock fans of Neu, Popol Vuh and other German bands from the early ‘70s. The music is full of surprises, even for G.E. and Skeel. “It’s electronic-organic, with the studio and the software as instruments along with traditional instruments. “Because of the enormous possibilities of digital manipulation, “We don’t know who played what by the time the album comes out—which is exciting!” G.E. says.

The new release includes solos by a pair of Milwaukee jazz musicians, soprano saxophonist Jason Todd and alto saxophonist-flutist Jesse Montijo. “Cross-pollinating brings in people with different interests and skills. That’s what’s exciting about collaboration. Being in total control isn’t interesting. I’d rather take it to a place you’d never consider.”

New Wave Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Shank Hall. The lineup includes XPosed 4Heads, The Quilz and The First Wave.