Yo Dot and Plaga Hit Their Stride with ‘Self Checkout 2’

The names Yo Dot and Plaga are by no means newcomers to the Milwaukee hip hop scene. Both the artist and producer have been in the game for over a decade, and both have plenty more to give to Milwaukee before their respective runs are over. The latest in a collaborative series between the two, Self Checkout 2, showcases both talents at the top of their game.

In just six tracks, Yo Dot demonstrates why he, along with the rest of Umbrella Music Group, had a significant local run in the late ‘00s. His veteran flow and natural comfort on the microphone make for a gritty, yet charismatic delivery that hip hop heads can nod along to. On the production half of things, Plaga continues to push himself forward, which is essential as sounds in hip hop are known to change about as frequently the seasons. It’s a match that worked well on the first Self Checkout project in late 2019, a project that helped both Dot and Plaga to shake some rust off.

“It initially started with us just getting back into the studio after a brief hiatus from Umbrella Music Group” said Yo Dot. “I had the studio, Plaga had a plethora of beats that he kept e-mailing me. We just decided to keep recording.”

One of the more unique aspects of Self Checkout 2 is its lone featured verse, coming from Prophetic, an artist that was with Umbrella Music Group and hailed as a breakout star locally during the height of the collective’s run. After relocating to Nashville and later Atlanta, the Milwaukee emcee had largely stepped away from the microphone, focusing on other ventures, including music licensing. Both Yo Dot and Plaga established that there was never any animosity, but rather the group decided that it was time to move on to other things.

“Any time he comes to town to visit family, he stops by” Yo Dot explained. “As far as him coming in to record, it all happened organically.”

With the first two installments already completed, both Yo Dot and Plaga agreed that the series needs to continue. In fact, there’s already a portable hard drive full of beats that the producer had been working on which may possibly become Self Checkout 3. While another project is certain, an expansion on the series into new mediums may also be on the horizon, as well.

“We’re going to let this one play out, but we’re ready. Then we’ll see where things go from there” said Plaga.

“We definitely want to elevate the level every time, from the first project onto the next one, to keep things intriguing” added Yo Dot. “We definitely want to switch it up next time around.”