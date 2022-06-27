Former Madison Musician Jim Schwall Dead at 79

× Expand Photo via Corky Siegel - corkymusic.com Siegel-Schwall Band The Siegel-Schwall Band with Jim Schwall on left.

Former Madison native, and blues musician, Jim Schwall has passed away, after being found in his Tucson home. Schwall, 79, had been in failing health for several years.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department were called to his residence on June 21, for a well-being check, and discovered his body. A close friend, William Haines, alerted authorities after Schwall had failed to respond to numerous texts and phone calls. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

“We were very close, and he lived at my home in Nashville for three years before deciding to move to Tucson, as he loved the desert,” said Haines. “Last April, I flew to Phoenix, drove to Tucson, and we spent several days together. Then, we drove back to Nashville by way of Route 66. Jim spent about ten days at my home. I drove him to the Memphis train station and sent him back to Tucson.

“This last trip, he did not look too well, and I had the feeling that it would be the last time I would see him,” he said. “It was.”

Schwall met Corky Siegel in the early 1960s, and together they formed the Siegel-Schwall Band playing a primal version of blues, mixed with rock. Calling Chicago their home base, the band not only engaged with, but was mentored by blues legends such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Willie Dixon.

Their fame spread to the east and west coasts, with performances in San Francisco and projects with William Russo and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Boston Pops Orchestra. The band was active until 2016. In later years, they would play infrequently and include the late Sam Lay on drums.

The first time I ever heard them, I was electrified … seeing people play music so joyfully, having a great time, with such enthusiasm and top-notch musicianship,” said Haines. “This was 1972, when they played our high school in Zion, Illinois. I had to ask my dad for permission to go, an older friend and I went to this gig. I never forgot it.”

The Siegel-Schwall Band was well-known in the Madison and Milwaukee area for their performances. They had recording contracts with Vanguard Records, Wooden Nickel Records, Deutsche Grammophon and Alligator Records. Schwall also fronted his own band, the Jim Schwall Band, a favorite around Madison and at Wisconsin blues festivals.

Schwall will always be remembered for his humanitarian works and love for his fellow man. In the 1980s, he and a friend, Dean Loumis, formed the Dane County-based Housing Initiatives. The group provided shelter and housing to homeless people with mental issues and other people that were otherwise marginalized. He also took a break from music to become caretaker for his mother, until her passing.

“He has been a profound part of my life in some way,” said Corky Siegel. “The band was called ‘Siegel-Schwall’ with a hyphen … in a marriage sometimes, the name is hyphenated. We’ve been together for all, but 19 years, in our 78-79 years of living, and that will continue.”

Schwall is survived by two brothers, Chico and Stephen. Plans are currently being made to celebrate his life.