Jen Chapin, Shana Morrison to Play Parkinson’s Benefit Shows in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo: ©tmdellinger.com via Shana Morrison - Facebook Shana Morrison Shana Morrison

The mentorship of Steve Mandelman is not lost on Shank Hall’s Peter Jest. In 1982, a 17-year-old Jest got his start in the music business working for Mandelman, who has Parkinson’s Disease.

“Without Steve inviting me to his house after I called him there would be no Alternative Concert Group or Shank Hall,” Jest said. Mandelman promoted many shows with Harry Chapin that were benefits. In Mandelman’s honor, Jest is presenting concerts featuring Chapin’s daughter Jen and Shana Morrison, daughter of Van Morrison.

Morrison will be playing with singer/songwriter and producer Kim McLean; Chapin will perform with her husband, Grammy-nominated acoustic bassist Stephan Crump and guitarist Jamie Fox.

Both artists stayed busy during the pandemic in different ways. For Chapin, a high school history teacher, her situation was different than most touring musicians. She was extremely busy and stuck on Zoom. “Adapting lessons, grading student essays on google docs, worrying over my kids who lost a parent or were struggling with maintaining their mental health and their focus,” kept her occupied, Chapin said.

× Expand Photo by Steve Warren via Jen Chapin - Facebook Jen Chapin Jen Chapin and Jamie Fox

She and husband Stephan Crump are parents to two boys, aged 12 and 16. “Stephan and I focused a lot on keeping them on top of their remote schooling until spring 2021, when they went back in person at least part time, and trying to get them away from the screens here and there. It was challenging, but also great family time.”

Catalog of Songs

For the shows Chapin asked Stephan and guitarist Fox to pick most of the songs from her catalog, “songs they have fun playing and jamming out on or otherwise feel connected to. It was nice to have them choose! I picked a few covers we’ve done in the past as well, from artists like John Lennon, Stevie Wonder, Radiohead and one from my dad. People should expect to hear Stephan and Jamie really featured as they are amazing improvisers.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

For Morrison, the lockdown offered time to work on non-music projects. “I stayed busy during the pandemic by focusing on home repairs and improvements. My place is over 100 years old-—built when there were no building codes, so there is always work to be done here. Contractors in California were working during lockdown—getting tested twice a week, so I was able to still feel productive, she said. “I’ve never been one to follow news or politics, but I found I really had to avoid it altogether to have any kind of peace of mind.”

Morrison will be reuniting with longtime friend and collaborator Kim McLean for the shows in Wisconsin. “We’ll play the songs the way they sounded when they were written, before the band arrangements came into play. We’ll also pay tribute to Van the Man and some of my other favorite songwriters,” she said.

March marks the 39th anniversary of Milwaukee music promoter Jest’s first concert. Fittingly, the three shows benefitting Wisconsin Parkinson Association wiparkinson.org are March 3 at Shank Hall, followed by shows at The Grand Oshkosh and Madison’s Barrymore Theatre.

More info at shankhall.com and shankhall.com/acg.php.