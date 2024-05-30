Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces Lineup of Music, Dance and More

× Expand Milwaukee Irish Fest logo

Irish Fest has always been more than a concert venue for bands from Ireland. This year’s Milwaukee Irish Fest, running August 15-18, will feature acts from Japan, Italy, Canada and more as well as Ireland. The through line is Celtic culture, wherever it roamed, and that includes Milwaukee bands too.

Artists making their first trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest include O’Jizo, a trio of multi-instrumentalists from Tokyo, Japan who play traditional Irish music. Gadan, hailing from Italy, are also joining the lineup with their unique blend of traditional Irish, bluegrass, and folk. And coming from Canada are fiddle duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

Milwaukee Irish Fest always honors a mix of past and present Irish music. The festival will feature The Tumbling Paddies—who are currently the #1 band in Ireland—as well as a Sinead O’Connor tribute concert on Saturday night, with The Screaming Orphans and other artists honoring the Irish music icon. The Bow Tides, a powerhouse trio of fiddlers who used to play with Gaelic Storm, will also be performing.

Longtime attendees of Milwaukee Irish Fest will also see some of their favorite returning acts, including The High Kings, Byrne Brothers, Doolin’ and more. And as always, a host of local Irish dance schools will take the stage for thrilling dance performances.

“We pride ourselves in showcasing the best of Celtic music and culture at Milwaukee Irish Fest, and this year proves that the culture has left its mark on the world,” said Caitlin Ward, executive director of Milwaukee Irish Fest. “Whether you’ve been to Milwaukee Irish Fest for decades or if this is your first time, there’s always something new to discover.”

In addition to more than 100 music acts on 16 stages, the festival celebrates all aspects of Celtic culture. Other cultural activities at the festival include sports, educational classes, food and drink, and kids activities.

View the full entertainment lineup on Irish Fest's website to begin planning your festival experience, with filters to sort by day, stage, country of origin, and genre. Tickets are on sale now, featuring a discounted rate through June 30th.