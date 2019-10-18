Milwaukee Irish Fest Founder Ed Ward Passes Away

× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Irish Fest

Milwaukee Irish Fest founder Ed Ward passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to CelticMKE, the organization behind Milwaukee Irish Fest.

The three-day festival grew to become the largest Irish festival in the world, with over 100 acts across 17 stages and more than 100,000 attendees.

In addition to Milwaukee Irish Fest, Ward also founded the Ward Irish Music Archives in 1992 and the Milwaukee Irish Fest Foundation in 1994. He served as the executive director for the first 11 years, served as board president for four years, was a permanent member of the board and led the festival entertainment committee as chairman.

Musician Susan Nicholson, of the band Frogwater, recalls Ward from a small gathering a few years back. “We thought this was going to be a ‘party’ and geared up for a crowd,” she said. Instead, it turned out to be a very small, intimate gathering of folks that included Ward.

“I must admit, I was a little intimidated with him there—and us playing so on the spot. After we finished, we got to sit with Ed and Mark Gubin and have a pint,” Nicholson says. “Ed was quiet and reserved and had such a wise and kind air about him. We felt very much at ease with him.”

CelticMKE will honor Ward’s memory and legacy by continuing to carry out his vision of promoting the Irish culture throughout the Midwest, about which Ward was so profoundly passionate. CelticMKE encourages friends and followers to send thoughts, memories and condolences to rememberinged@celticmke.com.